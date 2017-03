La enemiga de Kylie Jenner gana la batalla al vender el lipstick más caro del mundo

Today was the most iconic evening in my career! ❤️ Thanks to @smashboxcosmetics, @zoechiccojewelry and @sephora I got to do The Most Expensive Lip Art with a combined 6.5 ct in diamonds! Diamonds provided by the amazing @zoechiccojewelry 💎💎💎 My beautiful model and muse @lauraclairegude, thank you for sharing this incredible evening with me! Thank you to everyone who came to this special event for @sephora VIB Rouge ❤️ Makeup prep by @ljsbrand My earrings are by @rljewel 💎❤️💎 Photo grabbed from the screen during the event, photo by @davisfactor 📷 #makeup #lipart #lips #smashbox #smashboxcosmetics #sephora #sephoravibrouge #diamondlips #zoechiccojewelry #vladamua

