Anuncian nominados a premios Billboard

MEJOR ARTISTA
Adele
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
ARTISTA REVELACION
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Lil Uzi Vert
Lukas Graham
Zayn
IMPACTO EN CATEGORÍAS
Luke Bryan
Nicki Minaj
The Chainsmokers
The Weeknd
Twenty One Pilots
ARTISTA MASCULINO
Justin Bieber
Drake
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
ARTISTA FEMENINO
Adele
Beyoncé
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia
DUO O GRUPO
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns N’ Roses
Twenty One Pilots
ARTISTA BILLBOARD 200
Beyoncé
Drake
Prince
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
ARTISTA HOT 100
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
ARTISTA EN NUMERO DE VENTAS
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots
MEJOR ARTISTA EN RADIO
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
ARTISTA CANCIONES STREAMMING
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
ARTISTA REDES SOCIALES
Justin Bieber
BTS
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
ARTISTA EN GIRA
Justin Bieber
Beyoncé
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
ARTISTA R&B
Beyoncé
Bruno Mars
Frank Ocean
Rihanna
The Weeknd
GIRA R&B
Beyoncé
Lionel Richie
Rihanna
ARTISTA RAP
J. Cole
Desiigner
Drake
Future
Rae Sremmurd
GIRA RAP
Drake
Future
Kanye West
GIRA ROCK
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
ARTISTA LATINO
J Balvin
Juan Gabriel
Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
Maluma
Nicky Jam
ARTISTA DANCE-ELECTRONICO
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
DJ Snake
Lindsey Stirling
PREMIOS ALBUM
ALBUM TOP BILLBOARD 200
Beyoncé “Lemonade”
Drake “Views”
Rihanna “Anti”
Twenty One Pilots “Blurryface”
The Weeknd “Starboy”
ALBUM BANDA SONORA
“Hamilton: An American Musical”
“Moana”
“Purple Rain”
“Suicide Squad: The Album”
“Trolls”
ALBUM R&B
Beyoncé “Lemonade”
Bruno Mars “24K Magic”
Frank Ocean “Blonde”
Rihanna “Anti”
The Weeknd “Starboy”
ALBUM RAP
J. Cole “4 Your Eyez Only”
Drake “Views”
Kevin Gates “Islah”
DJ Khaled “Major Key”
A Tribe Called Quest “We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service”
ALBUM ROCK
The Lumineers “Cleopatra”
Metallica “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct”
Radiohead “A Moon Shaped Pool”
Red Hot Chili Peppers “The Getaway”
Twenty One Pilots “Blurryface”
ALBUM LATINO
J Balvin “Energia”
CNCO “Primera Cita”
Juan Gabriel “Los Dúo 2”
Juan Gabriel “Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes”
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho “Recuerden Mi Estilo”
ALBUM DANCE-ELECTRONICO
The Chainsmokers “Bouquet (EP)”
The Chainsmokers “Collage (EP)”
Flume “Skin”
Kygo “Cloud Nine”
Lindsey Stirling “Brave Enough”
CANCION HOT 100
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”
CANCION MAS VENDIDA
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”
MEJOR CANCION RADIO
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
Sia Featuring Sean Paul “Cheap Thrills”
Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
MEJOR CANCION STREAMMING (AUDIO)
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”
Rihanna “Needed Me”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”
MEJOR CANCION STREAMMING (VIDEO)
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
Desiigner “Panda”
Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”
Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”
MEJOR COLABORACION
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
Sia Featuring Sean Paul “Cheap Thrills”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”
MEJOR CANCION R&B
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
Bruno Mars “24K Magic”
Rihanna “Needed Me”
Rihanna Featuring Drake “Work”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”
MEJOR COLABORACION R&B
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake “Come And See Me”
Rihanna Featuring Drake “Work”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”
CANCION RAP
Desiigner “Panda”
Drake “Fake Love”
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert “Bad And Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”
COLABORACION RAP
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”
Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)”
Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello “Bad Things”
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert “Bad and Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”
CANCION ROCK
Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Feat. X Ambassadors “Sucker For Pain”
Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”
Twenty One Pilots “Ride”
Twenty One Pilots “Stressed Out”
X Ambassadors “Unsteady”
CANCION LATINA
Daddy Yankee “Shaky Shaky”
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin “Duele El Corazon”
Nicky Jam “Hasta El Amanecer”
Shakira Featuring Maluma “Chantaje”
Carlos Vives & Shakira “La Bicicleta”
CANCION DANCE-ELECTRONICA
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”
Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna “This Is What You Came For”
Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MØ “Cold Water”
DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber “Let Me Love You”