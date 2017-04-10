Anuncian nominados a premios Billboard

Los Ángeles.- A continuación la lista de principales categorías de nominados a la entrega de los Billboard Music Awards 2017 anunciados hoy aquí.

MEJOR ARTISTA

Adele

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

ARTISTA REVELACION

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham

Zayn

IMPACTO EN CATEGORÍAS

Luke Bryan

Nicki Minaj

The Chainsmokers

The Weeknd

Twenty One Pilots

ARTISTA MASCULINO

Justin Bieber

Drake

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

ARTISTA FEMENINO

Adele

Beyoncé

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

DUO O GRUPO

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns N’ Roses

Twenty One Pilots

ARTISTA BILLBOARD 200

Beyoncé

Drake

Prince

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

ARTISTA HOT 100

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

ARTISTA EN NUMERO DE VENTAS

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

MEJOR ARTISTA EN RADIO

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

ARTISTA CANCIONES STREAMMING

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

ARTISTA REDES SOCIALES

Justin Bieber

BTS

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

ARTISTA EN GIRA

Justin Bieber

Beyoncé

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

ARTISTA R&B

Beyoncé

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

GIRA R&B

Beyoncé

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

ARTISTA RAP

J. Cole

Desiigner

Drake

Future

Rae Sremmurd

GIRA RAP

Drake

Future

Kanye West

GIRA ROCK

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

ARTISTA LATINO

J Balvin

Juan Gabriel

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam

ARTISTA DANCE-ELECTRONICO

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling

PREMIOS ALBUM

ALBUM TOP BILLBOARD 200

Beyoncé “Lemonade”

Drake “Views”

Rihanna “Anti”

Twenty One Pilots “Blurryface”

The Weeknd “Starboy”

ALBUM BANDA SONORA

“Hamilton: An American Musical”

“Moana”

“Purple Rain”

“Suicide Squad: The Album”

“Trolls”

ALBUM R&B

Beyoncé “Lemonade”

Bruno Mars “24K Magic”

Frank Ocean “Blonde”

Rihanna “Anti”

The Weeknd “Starboy”

ALBUM RAP

J. Cole “4 Your Eyez Only”

Drake “Views”

Kevin Gates “Islah”

DJ Khaled “Major Key”

A Tribe Called Quest “We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service”

ALBUM ROCK

The Lumineers “Cleopatra”

Metallica “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct”

Radiohead “A Moon Shaped Pool”

Red Hot Chili Peppers “The Getaway”

Twenty One Pilots “Blurryface”

ALBUM LATINO

J Balvin “Energia”

CNCO “Primera Cita”

Juan Gabriel “Los Dúo 2”

Juan Gabriel “Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes”

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho “Recuerden Mi Estilo”

ALBUM DANCE-ELECTRONICO

The Chainsmokers “Bouquet (EP)”

The Chainsmokers “Collage (EP)”

Flume “Skin”

Kygo “Cloud Nine”

Lindsey Stirling “Brave Enough”

CANCION HOT 100

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”

CANCION MAS VENDIDA

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”

MEJOR CANCION RADIO

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul “Cheap Thrills”

Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

MEJOR CANCION STREAMMING (AUDIO)

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”

Rihanna “Needed Me”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”

MEJOR CANCION STREAMMING (VIDEO)

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

Desiigner “Panda”

Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”

Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”

MEJOR COLABORACION

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul “Cheap Thrills”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”

MEJOR CANCION R&B

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

Bruno Mars “24K Magic”

Rihanna “Needed Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”

MEJOR COLABORACION R&B

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake “Come And See Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”

CANCION RAP

Desiigner “Panda”

Drake “Fake Love”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert “Bad And Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”

COLABORACION RAP

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”

Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)”

Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello “Bad Things”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”

CANCION ROCK

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Feat. X Ambassadors “Sucker For Pain”

Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”

Twenty One Pilots “Ride”

Twenty One Pilots “Stressed Out”

X Ambassadors “Unsteady”

CANCION LATINA

Daddy Yankee “Shaky Shaky”

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin “Duele El Corazon”

Nicky Jam “Hasta El Amanecer”

Shakira Featuring Maluma “Chantaje”

Carlos Vives & Shakira “La Bicicleta”

CANCION DANCE-ELECTRONICA

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna “This Is What You Came For”

Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MØ “Cold Water”

DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber “Let Me Love You”