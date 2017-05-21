Drake, el más galardonado en los premios Billboard

Las Vegas. Drake, el máximo nominado en la entrega de los Billboard Music Awards 2017 tomó la delantera al ganar 10 trofeos en la ceremonia de pretransmisión, anunciaron hoy organizadores.
Drake, quien está nominado en 22 categorías, el récord de nominaciones en la historia de la entrega se perfila para ser el ganador de la noche. Las fuentes revelaron este dia la lista de los ganadores de premios que no serán revelados durante la ceremonia televisada desde el T Mobile Arena de Las Vegas.
Los premios que ya ganó Drake fueron por Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Tour, Top Rap Album, Top Streaming Song (Audio), Top R&B Song y Top R&B Collaboration.
Beyoncé es la segunda en la lista con cinco galardones Top Female Artist, Top Touring Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Tour y Top R&B Album, mientras que Twenty One Pilots se llevó a casa por ahora cuatro trofeos a Top Duo/Group, Top Radio Song Artist, Top Rock Artist y Top Rock Song.
The Chainsmokers recibó tres premios a Top Dance/Electronic Artist, Top Collaboration y Top Dance/Electronic Song.
Otros ganadores en varias categorías incluyen Kyla como Top Streaming Song (Audio), Top R&B Song, Top R&B Collaboration; Wizkid por Top Streaming Song (Audio), Top R&B Collaboration, Top R&B Song.
Además, Desiigner en la categoría de Top Streaming Song (Video), Top Rap Song; Juan Gabriel como Top Latin Artist y Top Latin Album; Justin Timberlake ganó en Top Selling Song, Top Radio Song.
Tambien Kenny Chesney ganó Top Country Tour, Top Country Collaboration; y Lauren Daigle en Top Christian Artist y Top Christian Album.
Los Billboard Music Awards incluirán esta noche presentaciones de Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Miley Cyrus, Celine Dion, Drake, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey y Sam Hunt.
Además, Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Lorde, Bruno Mars, Julia Michaels, Nicki Minaj con Lil Wayne, Jason Derulo y David Guetta, Ed Sheeran y Cher, ganadora del 2017 Billboard Music Awards ICON Award.