Miércoles 13 de Diciembre de 2017

Nominados a entrega de premios del sindicato de actores en Hollywood

Los Ángeles.- A continuación la lista de los nominados a la 24 entrega anual de los premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla (SAG por su sigla en inglés) anunciados hoy en West Hollywood.

Cine 

MEJOR ACTRIZ  

  • Judi Dench/Queen Victoria – “Victoria&Abdul”

  • Sally Hawkins/Elisa Esposito – “The Shape of Water”

  • Frances McDormand/Mildred – “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

  • Margot Robbie/Tonya Harding – “I, Tonya”

  • Saoirse Ronan/Lady Bird McPherson – “Lady Bird”

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Timothée Chalamet/Elio – “Call me by your Name”

  • James Franco/Tommy Wiseau – “The Disaster Artist”

  • Daniel Kaluuya/Chris Washington – “Get Out”

  • Gary Oldman/Winston Churchill – “Darkest Hour”

  • Denzel Washington/Roman J. Israel, Esq. – “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Mary J. Blige/Florence Jackson – “Mudbound”

  • Hong Chau/Ngoc Lan Tran – “Downsizing”

  • Holly Hunter/Beth – “The Big Sick”

  • Allison Janney/LaVona Golden – “I, Tonya”

  • Laurie Metcalf/Marion McPherson – “Lady Bird”

ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Steve Carell/Bobby Riggs – “Battle of the Sexes”

  • Willem Dafoe/Bobby – “The Florida Project”

  • Woody Harrelson/Willoughby – “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

  • Richard Jenkins/Giles – “The Shape of Water”

  • Sam Rockwell/Dixon – “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

MEJOR ELENCO

  • “The Big Sick”

  • “Get Out”

  • “Lady Bird”

  • “Mudbound”

  • “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

MEJOR ELENCO DE EXTRAS

-“Baby Driver”

-“Dunkirk”

  • “Logan”

  • “War for the Planet of the Apes”

-“Wonder Woman”

Televisión

ACTRIZ EN CINTA PARA TV O SERIE LIMITADA

  • Laura Dern/Renata Klein – “Big Little Lies”

  • Nicole Kidman/Celeste Wright – “Big Little Lies”

  • Jessica Lange/Joan Crawford – “Feus: Bette and Joan”

  • Susan Sarandon/Bette Davis – “Feud: Bette and Joan”

  • Reese Witherspoon/Madeline MacKenzie – “Big Little Lies”.

ACTOR EN CINTA PARA TV O SERIE LIMITADA

  • Benedict Cumberbatch/Sherlock Holmes – “Sherlock: The Lying Detective”

  • Jeff Daniels/Frank Griffin – “Godless”

  • Robert de Niro/Bernie Madoff – “The Wizard of Lies”

  • Geoffrey Ruch/Albert Einstein – “Genius”

  • Alexander Skarsgard/Perry Wright – “Big Little Lies”.

ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

  • Millie Bobby Brown/Eleven – “Stranger Things”

  • Claire Foy/Queen Elizabeth II – “The Crown”

  • Laura Linney/Wendy Byrde – “Ozark”

  • Elisabeth Moss/Offred/June – “The Hansmaid´s Tale”

  • Robin Wrigth/Claire Underwood – “House of Cards”

ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

  • Jason Bateman/Martin “Marty” Byrde – “Ozark”

  • Sterling K. Brown/Randall Pearson – “This is us”

  • Peter Dinklage/Tyrion Lannister – “Game of the Thrones”

  • David Harbou/Jim Hopper – “Stranger Things”

  • Bob Odenkirk/Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman – “Better call Saul”.

ACTRIZ EN SERIE COMEDIA

  • Uzo Aduba/Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren – “Orange is the New Black”

  • Alison Brie/Ruth Wilder – “Glow”

  • Jane Fonda/Grace Hanson – “Grace and Frankie”

  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus/Selina Meyer – “Veep”

  • Lily Tomlin/Frankie Bergstein – “Grace and Frankie”

ACTOR EN SERIE COMEDIA

  • Anthony Anderson/Andre “Dre” Johnson – “Black-Ish”

  • Aziz Ansari/Dev – “Master of Nove”

  • Larry Dadid/Himself – “Curb your Enthusiasm”

  • Sean Hayes/Jack McFarland – “Will & Grace”

  • William H. Macy/Frank Gallagher – “Shameless”

  • Marc Maron/Sam Sylvia – “Glow”.

ELENCO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

  • The Crown

  • Game of Thrones

  • The Hansmaid´s Tale

  • Stranger Things

  • This is us

ELENCO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Black-Ish

  • Curb your Enthusiasm

  • Glow,

  • Orange is the New Black

  • Veep 

ELENCO DE EXTRAS EN SERIE DE COMEDIA O DRAMÁTICA

  • Game of Thrones

  • Glow

  • Homeland

  • Stranger Things

  • The Walking Dead

PREMIO A LA TRAYECTORIA

  • Morgan Freeman

