Nominados a entrega de premios del sindicato de actores en Hollywood

Los Ángeles.- A continuación la lista de los nominados a la 24 entrega anual de los premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla (SAG por su sigla en inglés) anunciados hoy en West Hollywood.
Cine
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Judi Dench/Queen Victoria – “Victoria&Abdul”
-
Sally Hawkins/Elisa Esposito – “The Shape of Water”
-
Frances McDormand/Mildred – “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
-
Margot Robbie/Tonya Harding – “I, Tonya”
-
Saoirse Ronan/Lady Bird McPherson – “Lady Bird”
MEJOR ACTOR
- Timothée Chalamet/Elio – “Call me by your Name”
-
James Franco/Tommy Wiseau – “The Disaster Artist”
-
Daniel Kaluuya/Chris Washington – “Get Out”
-
Gary Oldman/Winston Churchill – “Darkest Hour”
-
Denzel Washington/Roman J. Israel, Esq. – “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Mary J. Blige/Florence Jackson – “Mudbound”
-
Hong Chau/Ngoc Lan Tran – “Downsizing”
-
Holly Hunter/Beth – “The Big Sick”
-
Allison Janney/LaVona Golden – “I, Tonya”
-
Laurie Metcalf/Marion McPherson – “Lady Bird”
ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Steve Carell/Bobby Riggs – “Battle of the Sexes”
-
Willem Dafoe/Bobby – “The Florida Project”
-
Woody Harrelson/Willoughby – “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
-
Richard Jenkins/Giles – “The Shape of Water”
-
Sam Rockwell/Dixon – “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
MEJOR ELENCO
- “The Big Sick”
-
“Get Out”
-
“Lady Bird”
-
“Mudbound”
-
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
MEJOR ELENCO DE EXTRAS
-“Baby Driver”
-“Dunkirk”
- “Logan”
-
“War for the Planet of the Apes”
-“Wonder Woman”
Televisión
ACTRIZ EN CINTA PARA TV O SERIE LIMITADA
- Laura Dern/Renata Klein – “Big Little Lies”
-
Nicole Kidman/Celeste Wright – “Big Little Lies”
-
Jessica Lange/Joan Crawford – “Feus: Bette and Joan”
-
Susan Sarandon/Bette Davis – “Feud: Bette and Joan”
-
Reese Witherspoon/Madeline MacKenzie – “Big Little Lies”.
ACTOR EN CINTA PARA TV O SERIE LIMITADA
- Benedict Cumberbatch/Sherlock Holmes – “Sherlock: The Lying Detective”
-
Jeff Daniels/Frank Griffin – “Godless”
-
Robert de Niro/Bernie Madoff – “The Wizard of Lies”
-
Geoffrey Ruch/Albert Einstein – “Genius”
-
Alexander Skarsgard/Perry Wright – “Big Little Lies”.
ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Millie Bobby Brown/Eleven – “Stranger Things”
-
Claire Foy/Queen Elizabeth II – “The Crown”
-
Laura Linney/Wendy Byrde – “Ozark”
-
Elisabeth Moss/Offred/June – “The Hansmaid´s Tale”
-
Robin Wrigth/Claire Underwood – “House of Cards”
ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Jason Bateman/Martin “Marty” Byrde – “Ozark”
-
Sterling K. Brown/Randall Pearson – “This is us”
-
Peter Dinklage/Tyrion Lannister – “Game of the Thrones”
-
David Harbou/Jim Hopper – “Stranger Things”
-
Bob Odenkirk/Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman – “Better call Saul”.
ACTRIZ EN SERIE COMEDIA
- Uzo Aduba/Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren – “Orange is the New Black”
-
Alison Brie/Ruth Wilder – “Glow”
-
Jane Fonda/Grace Hanson – “Grace and Frankie”
-
Julia Louis-Dreyfus/Selina Meyer – “Veep”
-
Lily Tomlin/Frankie Bergstein – “Grace and Frankie”
ACTOR EN SERIE COMEDIA
- Anthony Anderson/Andre “Dre” Johnson – “Black-Ish”
-
Aziz Ansari/Dev – “Master of Nove”
-
Larry Dadid/Himself – “Curb your Enthusiasm”
-
Sean Hayes/Jack McFarland – “Will & Grace”
-
William H. Macy/Frank Gallagher – “Shameless”
-
Marc Maron/Sam Sylvia – “Glow”.
ELENCO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- The Crown
-
Game of Thrones
-
The Hansmaid´s Tale
-
Stranger Things
-
This is us
ELENCO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Black-Ish
-
Curb your Enthusiasm
-
Glow,
-
Orange is the New Black
-
Veep
ELENCO DE EXTRAS EN SERIE DE COMEDIA O DRAMÁTICA
- Game of Thrones
-
Glow
-
Homeland
-
Stranger Things
-
The Walking Dead
PREMIO A LA TRAYECTORIA
- Morgan Freeman