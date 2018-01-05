Listado de nominaciones a los premios Globos de Oro

Los Ángeles.- A continuación la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro, concedidos por los 93 miembros de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA), cuya premiación se llevará a cabo en el próximo domingo en The Beverly Hiltons, en Beverly Hills.
Televisión
Mejor actor de miniserie o cinta para televisión
- Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”
Jude Law, “The Young Pope”
Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”
Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”
Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”
Mejor miniserie o película para televisión
- “Big Little Lies”
“Fargo”
“Feud”
”The Sinner”
“Top of the Lake: China Girl”
Mejor serie de televisión, musical o comedia
- “Black-ish”
“Master of None”
“Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“Smilf”
“Will & Grace”
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para televisión
- Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”
Ann Dowd, “Handmaid’s Tale”
Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”
Michelle Pfeiffer, “Wizard of Lies”
Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”
Mejor actor de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para televisión
- David Harbour, “Stranger Things”
Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan”
Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”
Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”
David Thewlis, “Fargo”
Mejor actriz en serie de televisión, musical o comedia
- Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”
Alison Brie, “Glow”
Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Frankie Saw, “Smilf”
Mejor actor en serie de televisión, musical o comedia
- Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”
Kevin Bacon, “Dick”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace “
Mejor actor en serie de televisión-drama
- Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”
Mejor actriz en serie de televisión-drama
- Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”
Claire Foy, “The Crown”
Katherine Langford, 13 reasons
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión
- Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”
Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan”
Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan”
Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”
Mejor serie dramática en televisión
- “The Crown”
“Game of Thrones”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Stranger Things”
“This Is Us”
Cine
Mejor banda sonora
- “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Mo.”
“Dunkirk”
“The Post”
“Phantom Thread”
Mejor película en lengua no inglesa
- “A Fantastic Woman”
“First They Killed My Father”
“In the Fade”
“Loveless”
“The Square”
Mejor película animada
“The Breadwinner”
- “Boss Baby”
“Coco”
“Ferdinand”
“Loving Vincent”
Mejor guión
- “The Shape of Water”
“Lady Bird”
“Molly’s Game”
“The Post”
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
Hong Chau, “Downsizing”
Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
Octavia Spencer The shape of water”,
Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
Mejor actor de reparto
- Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”
Chris Plummer, “All the Money in the World”
Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Mejor actor-Drama
- Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”
Tom Hanks, “The Post”
Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”
Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Mejor actriz-Drama
- Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”
Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Meryl Streep, “The Post”
Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”
Mejor actriz-Comedia musical
- Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”
Helen Mirren, “LeisureSeeker”
Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”
Mejor actor-Comedia musical
- Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”
Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”
James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”
Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
Mejor director
- Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”
Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Mo.”
Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”
Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World”
Steven Spielberg, “The Post”
Mejor canción original
- “Home,” “Ferdinand”
“Mighty River,” “Mudbound”
“Remember Me” from “Coco”
“The Star” from “The Star”
“This is Me,” “The Greatest Showman”
Mejor película-Drama
- “Call Me By Your Name”
“Dunkirk”
“The Post”
“The Shape of Water”
“Three Billboards”
Mejor película-Comedia musical
- “The Disaster Artist”
“Get Out”
* “I, Tonya”
- “The Greatest Showman”
“Lady Bird”