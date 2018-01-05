web analytics
Noticias
El Arsenal / Diario Digital
Sábado 6 de Enero de 2018

Listado de nominaciones a los premios Globos de Oro

Por el Entretenimiento

Los Ángeles.- A continuación la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro, concedidos por los 93 miembros de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA), cuya premiación se llevará a cabo en el próximo domingo en The Beverly Hiltons, en Beverly Hills.

Televisión

Mejor actor de miniserie o cinta para televisión

  • Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

  • Jude Law, “The Young Pope”

  • Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”

  • Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

  • Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

 

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

  • “Big Little Lies”

  • “Fargo”

  • “Feud”

  • ”The Sinner”

  • “Top of the Lake: China Girl”

 

Mejor serie de televisión, musical o comedia 

  • “Black-ish”

  • “Master of None”

  • “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

  • “Smilf”

  • “Will & Grace”

 

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para televisión

  • Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

  • Ann Dowd, “Handmaid’s Tale”

  • Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”

  • Michelle Pfeiffer, “Wizard of Lies”

  • Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

 

Mejor actor de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para televisión

  • David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

  • Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan”

  • Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”

  • Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

  • David Thewlis, “Fargo”

 

Mejor actriz en serie de televisión, musical o comedia

  • Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

  • Alison Brie, “Glow”

  • Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

  • Issa Rae, “Insecure”

  • Frankie Saw, “Smilf”

 

Mejor actor en serie de televisión, musical o comedia

  • Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

  • Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

  • Kevin Bacon, “Dick”

  • William H. Macy, “Shameless”

  • Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace “

 

Mejor actor en serie de televisión-drama

  • Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

  • Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

  • Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”

  • Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

  • Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

 

Mejor actriz en serie de televisión-drama

  • Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

  • Claire Foy, “The Crown”

  • Katherine Langford, 13 reasons

  • Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

 

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión

  • Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

  • Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

  • Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan”

  • Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan”

  • Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

 

Mejor serie dramática en televisión

  • “The Crown”

  • “Game of Thrones”

  • “The Handmaid’s Tale”

  • “Stranger Things”

  • “This Is Us”

 

Cine

Mejor banda sonora

  • “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Mo.”

  • “Dunkirk”

  • “The Post”

  • “Phantom Thread”

 

Mejor película en lengua no inglesa

  • “A Fantastic Woman”

  • “First They Killed My Father”

  • “In the Fade”

  • “Loveless”

  • “The Square”

 

Mejor película animada

“The Breadwinner”

  • “Boss Baby”

  • “Coco”

  • “Ferdinand”

  • “Loving Vincent”

 

Mejor guión

  • “The Shape of Water”

  • “Lady Bird”

  • “Molly’s Game”

  • “The Post”

  • “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

 

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

  • Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

  • Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

  • Octavia Spencer The shape of water”,

  • Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

 

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

  • Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

  • Chris Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

  • Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

 

Mejor actor-Drama

  • Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

  • Tom Hanks, “The Post”

  • Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

  • Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

  • Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

 

Mejor actriz-Drama

  • Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

  • Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

  • Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

  • Meryl Streep, “The Post”

  • Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

 

Mejor actriz-Comedia musical

  • Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

  • Helen Mirren, “LeisureSeeker”

  • Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

  • Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

  • Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

 

Mejor actor-Comedia musical 

  • Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

  • Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

  • James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

  • Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

  • Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

 

Mejor director

  • Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

  • Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Mo.”

  • Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

  • Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World”

  • Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

 

Mejor canción original

  • “Home,” “Ferdinand”

  • “Mighty River,” “Mudbound”

  • “Remember Me” from “Coco”

  • “The Star” from “The Star”

  • “This is Me,” “The Greatest Showman”

 

Mejor película-Drama

  • “Call Me By Your Name”

  • “Dunkirk”

  • “The Post”

  • “The Shape of Water”

  • “Three Billboards”

 

Mejor película-Comedia musical 

  • “The Disaster Artist”

  • “Get Out”

*  “I, Tonya”

  • “The Greatest Showman”

  • “Lady Bird”

 

